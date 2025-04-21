Foreign Minister Dr. Deuba Chaired Asia-Pacific region confronting

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Arzu Rana Deuba has said that the Asia-Pacific region today confronts a number of critical policy challenges.

She said this in her Acceptance Speech as the Chair of the 81st session of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) in Bangkok, Thailand, today.

According to the Minister, the challenges include: the rising fiscal vulnerabilities as well as financial limitations; trade fragmentation and protectionist trends that threaten to reverse hard-won development gains; the digital divide—particularly between urban and rural communities; the inadequate social protection systems and the region remaining at the frontlines of climate-induced disasters.

Further explaining the challenges, Minister Dr Rana said that the rising fiscal vulnerabilities as well as financial limitations are constraining the ability of governments to deliver essential services and make the necessary long-term investments in human capital and sustainable infrastructure.

"The digital divide—particularly between urban and rural communities—remains stark. Without urgent action, this divide will not only deepen inequality but also hinder inclusive growth," she said and suggested significantly increasing investments in social protection, drawing from best practices across the globe and tailoring them to our regional context.

Stating that the Asia-Pacific region is on the frontlines of climate-induced disasters, Minister Rana said, "Our cities and communities are vulnerable to devastating floods, droughts, and extreme weather events."

Minister Dr Rana on the occasion stated that the 81st session of ESCAP is taking place at a time of global and regional transformation and the Asia-Pacific region today confronts a number of critical policy challenges.

"Our Himalayas, which are not only the source of water but also the livelihoods and civilization, have been disproportionately affected by the impact of climate change. Building climate resilience and investing in early warning systems is not a choice, but a necessity," she said, adding that in response, many of our governments have taken important steps; but if we are to succeed in protecting the well-being of our people and planet, we must do more—and we must do it together.

Highlighting the theme of the session: “Regional cooperation for resilient and sustainable urban development in Asia and the Pacific”, she said that the urban areas are the engines of growth, innovation, and opportunity.

"But unplanned urbanization would bring many problems. We must have well-planned urban development. To ensure that we achieve resilient and sustainable urban development, we must invest in cities that are inclusive, green, and resilient; strengthen urban networks and city-to-city cooperation; plan proactively for demographic transitions; and mobilize diversified financing," Dr Rana, Chair of ESCAP 81st session, reiterated.

She also on the occasion emphasized on the importance of regional cooperation in these endeavours.

"No country can tackle these challenges alone. Regional cooperation is essential. It is what binds our collective efforts, and the force that multiplies the impact of national actions," she said, adding that in this context, ESCAP plays an indispensable role.

"As the regional development arm of the United Nations, ESCAP provides a common and action-oriented platform for dialogue, knowledge exchange, and policy innovation. At a moment when uncertainties permeate the future, the work of ESCAP is vital to harness regional cooperation and collaboration to realize internationally agreed upon development goals."

Noting that the road ahead is challenging, Dr Rana said, "But with the spirit of cooperation that defines our region, and with the vital work of ESCAP, we can overcome these obstacles. Let us reaffirm our shared commitment to inclusive development, to regional cooperation, and to the values of the United Nations. Let us strengthen our collaboration for the wellbeing of our people and the future of our planet."