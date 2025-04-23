UAE's Deputy Prime Minister In Kathmandu; Bilateral Meeting Today

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, arrived Kathmandu on Tuesday evening in course of his two-day official visit to Nepal.

The UAE's Deputy Prime Minister was received by Minister for Labour, Employment and Social Security Sharat Singh Bhandari, Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai and other senior officials of the Ministry at Tribhuvan International Airport.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, DPM Abdullah is scheduled to have high-level political engagements during his stay in Kathmandu.

The UAE delegation is holding an official bilateral meeting with the Nepali delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Urban Development Prakash Man Singh.

DPM Abdullah has been accompanied by Ahmed Ali Mohamed Al Sayegh, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Saeed Mubarak Rashed Alhajeri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs, Abdulla Balalaa, Assistant Minister for Energy and Sustainability Affairs, Abdulla Jarwan Alshamsi, Ambassador of the UAE to Nepal and other senior officials of the Government of the UAE.

The DPM-led delegation will return UAE in the late afternoon today upon completion of his visit.(RSS)