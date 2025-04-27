Weather To Remain Partly To Generally Cloudy

April 27, 2025, 11:45 a.m.

The weather today will remain partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of the country including Koshi and Madhes Provinces and clear to party cloudy in the rest of the country.    

There is a possibility of light rain with thunder and lightning in some places in the hilly areas of the country including Madhes Province and one or two places in the rest of the country. There is also a possibility of light rain and snowfall in some places in the mountainous areas of the country.   

This is due to the influence of westerly winds coupled with local winds. In addition, the water vapor-rich air entering from the Bay of Bengal is also having an effect, according to Meteorological Forecasting Division.    

Similarly, tonight, the weather will remain partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas including Koshi Province and clear to partly cloudy in the remaining parts of the country.

There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning at some places in the hilly parts of Koshi, Madhesh and Gandaki provinces, and at one or two places in the hilly parts of Bagmati and Karnali provinces.    

There is possibility of light rain and snowfall at one or two places in the mountainous parts of Koshi, Gandaki and Karnali provinces. (RSS)

