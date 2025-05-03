Chief Minister Of Sudurpaschim Requested India To Provide Support For Development

The Chief Minister of Sudurpaschim Province, Kamal Bahadur Shah, has requested India to support the development of the province.

During his week-long official visit to India, Chief Minister Shah met with India’s Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, in New Delhi on Thursday, where he made a formal appeal for developmental assistance.

He also appreciated India’s continued cooperation in Nepal’s overall development.

According to the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, discussions were held regarding the timely completion of the road project stretching from Tikuniya in India to Khakraula in Kailali district. Additionally, Chief Minister Shah urged India to expedite the ongoing construction of a bridge in Darchula and to initiate bridge construction works in Baitadi and Dadeldhura districts at the earliest.

Duirng a meeting with NHPC officials currently working in Nepal, Shah mentioned that although the DPR (Detailed Project Report) of the West Seti Hydropower Project was nearing completion, a lack of funds had stalled further progress. He requested technical and other necessary support from the Indian government to bring the project to fruition.

The meeting also included discussions on feasibility study reports of other projects such as Pancheshwar, Phukot Karnali, Betan Karnali, and the Karnali Hydropower Project in Mugu.

The 10-member delegation led by Chief Minister Shah will remain in India until May 4