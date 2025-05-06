Japan, India plan to set up new defense consultation body

Japan's Defense Minister Nakatani Gen has wrapped up talks with his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh. They agreed to work toward establishing a new consultation body for overseeing progress in defense cooperation.

Nakatani and Singh met on Monday in India.

The Japanese defense chief said the global situation is rapidly growing more complex, apparently with China's increasing assertiveness in mind.

He also said it is increasingly important for Japan and India to strengthen cooperation, citing their shared pursuit of a peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific based on the rule of law.

Singh said India is keen to obtain equipment and technology support from Japan.

The ministers reaffirmed that the two countries will deepen defense cooperation.

Nakatani and Singh say the new consultation body will comprise senior officials from Japan's Self-Defense Forces and the Indian military.

The two sides plan to look at how Japan can help India develop fighter jets and tanks, such as by exporting engines. They also agreed to expand joint drills.

Nakatani extended his condolences to the victims of a deadly attack last month in the Kashmir region claimed by India and Pakistan.

He said the incident cannot be justified, and urged relevant parties to take responsible action.