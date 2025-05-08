Twelve Nepalis rescued from Myanmar repatriated via Thailand

May 8, 2025, 9:05 a.m.

Twelve Nepalis rescued from Myanmar have been repatriated to Nepal via Bangkok, Thailand.

Eleven men and one woman rescued from the Mewari region of Myanmar were repatriated to Nepal on April 24 by the Nepali Embassy in Bangkok with the assistance of the Thai government.

The Nepali nationals, who were involved in online scamming, were rescued and brought to Thailand via the Tak Immigration Office, Mae Sot. The Nepali Embassy in Bangkok, Thailand, issued a press release informing that the 12 rescued Nepalis have been repatriated.

The embassy has also requested all Nepali citizens to go for foreign employment only with a work permit as per the criteria set by the Nepal government. It has also warned against going illegally to countries such as Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, etc., in the pursuit of earning a lot of money quickly

