India and Pakistan agree ceasefire after days of cross-border strike

Once again, an all-out conflict between the two South Asian rivals has been averted - at least for now.

Again, the US seems to have been the key player in brokering a ceasefire.

While India and Pakistan may be going back to their bases to count their losses or gains, President Trump is likely to portray himself as a global peace maker, and his Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, can claim his first major diplomatic success.

The Pakistani military can tell its people how they managed to thwart what they call India's aggression. In a way, they are another winner here as the country rallied behind them.

Just two years ago, there were protests against Pakistan's army by the supporters of the ousted former prime minister Imran Khan.

Well, what India can learn?

India can again argue that it didn't hesitate to strike at what it calls terrorist infrastructure inside Pakistan, despite Pakistan's nuclear deterrence.

Overall, Delhi may also realise that their bitter rival's air power may be more than a match, and they fell short of landing the decisive blow they sought, despite spending billions on new weapons.

After four days of cross-border attacks, India and Pakistan have agreed to stop fighting. Developments have been coming in thick and fast - so let's recap what has happened:

US President Donald Trump was first to signal a ceasefire, posting on Truth Social that the US had mediated the talks.

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar confirmed that his country had agreed to the ceasefire. He told Pakistani media that "three dozen countries" were involved in the diplomacy - including Turkey, Saudi Arabia and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri then confirmed India had agreed to "stop all firing and military action on land, air and sea". He added in brief news conference that the ceasefire came into effect from 17:00 IST.

India and Pakistan will speak again on Monday. Indian defence officials then held a news conference in New Delhi. They said they accept the agreement but will remain vigilant to defend India if necessary.