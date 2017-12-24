A Bang, Bang Vote

During the early days, when America was being settled by immigrants from all over the world, the gun culture played a major role. The local inhabitants - 'Feather Indians' in distinction to 'Dot Indians' roamed the vast continent. The 'Running Waters' and the 'Roaring Stick' subjugated the indigenous population. The Wild West evolved, came into being and was sustained by the sounds of gunfire. The 'Gun Culture' took over and has flourished ever since in those parts as the right to own a gun and use it at will was permitted by the very constitution of the land. Fortunately, this 'Gun Culture' has not been embraced and adopted in the majority of the nations of the world. Their uses to settle personal scores, to bring about confusion, to carry out anti-social activities or even to reinforce or sway political inclinations are not healthy developments. Such trends need to be stopped forthwith.



This sort of culture has been introduced in this land of ours. The first whiffs came during the first phase of the Pratinidhi Sabha and Pradesh elections. Bang, bangs started during the first phase and continued to the second phase of our elections. Attacks on candidates Ram Sharan Mahat and Narayan Bahadur Karki, of the Democratic alliance has led to some finger pointing being done. A sad fact was that a supporter was badly injured and had to have an amputation of one of her legs. Subsequently the attacks on the left alliance, led to a situation when matters were made even. It has been suggested that these were nataks by supporters of the parties to garner sympathy votes? Who are the culprits involved and under whose control or direction? The people would like to know.

The attack at Dang where our star beula, PM Sher was speaking was perhaps a serious warning. A poor temporary police lad came to his end. It seems that it was only after the event that the government stated that it would 'tighten up security and take strong measures against miscreants'. This is almost like 'closing the stable door after the horse has gone'! A prompt cabinet decision has allotted Rs. 10 lakhs to the bereaved family but this monetary package is no substitute to a family that has lost a loved one. Other questions come up. Was he married? Did he have a wife and children?

Then there are the incidents of the four deaths of innocents the election period. Nepal has a history of mountaineering from the middle of the twentieth century. There is common knowledge amongst those dwelling in high altitudes that climbing to these areas at a fast rate can subject one to the effects of 'lekh lagne' or altitude sickness. There are enough accounts of deaths amongst mountaineers and even pilgrims when they tried to rapidly ascend to their destinations. Now the Election Commission has issued a statement that three other people - teacher Tanka Gautam, peon Lekh Nath Neure and voter educator Ananda Gurung all of whom were deployed in the first phase our elections on 26 Nov. also died in the line of duty. It is most likely that all three after getting their marching orders had gone to their postings and having finished their work had fled back hastily. Had they all been warned about the effects altitude sickness prior to being sent there? In the circumstances compensation to their families should also be paid out by the government.

Regarding the attack on Gagan Thapa, in the penultimate stage of campaigning, there has even been a query as to whether, like all previous incidents these were genuine or staged, to just fool the public.

The elections are now over and all the votes have been counted and results announced. It is obvious that the people as a whole were dissatisfied with our lot of politicians and the hammer fell on the heads of the Nepali Congress, the party that has been in power most of the time since the ushering in of democracy. Many of the politicians have been swept aside but what is apparent is that they still are not out of the picture. Their wives are sure to be elected by way of proportional representation; the old hands have managed to yet hoodwink the public. However will the Left Alliance with its newcomers be able to prove their capability in the coming next five years? Or are they same ‘Dang ko Mula’ wearing new masks just to fool the public in the coming days. One can be now thankful that there are only five officially recognised parties in Nepal. Hopefully elections will be simpler in the future.

The new house apparently cannot function until the Rastriya Sabha (RS) or National Assembly is in place. Should the new elected Proportional Representatives be able to vote for them. The delay is because the two main contending parties do not see eye to eye as to how the RS members are to be brought in. It is almost like a 'Chicken & Egg' situation as to which comes first. It is apparent that those, having lost the trust of the public are trying to barge into the political playing field again, entering by the back door. They should accept the decision of the people and sit in the opposition in a dignified manner. The people have spoken and it is time that the decision of the people is implemented. Let there be no more nataks to fool the public.