People Observe Prithvi Jayanti

People Observe Prithvi Jayanti

Jan. 11, 2018, 8:19 a.m.

The government orders a public holiday today as a National Unity Day, today is also Prithvi Jayanti. This is the day when Prithvi Narayan Shah, the unifier of present Nepal was born. Nepal was declared as republic day, Prithvi Narayan Shaha’s contributions and his words are more relevant now.

As in the past, people will pay tribute to late King Shah at the western gate of Singh Durbar offering garlands.

According to Nepali calendar, Prithvi Narayan Shah was born on 27th Poush, 1779 BS (11 January 1723 AD) in Gorkha district and was declared a king 20 years later.

As Nepal was divided into several small states, King Prithvi Narayan Shah launched unification of the states and makes it a single sovereign country- Nepal. That makes him the first king under the Shah dynasty, who had the dream of greater and modern Nepal.

Although he died two centuries ago, his Divya Upadesh, a compilation of to statements of principle governance, nationalism, and foreign policy, is a binding book to understand Nepal’s position.

 

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

President Bhandari And PM Deuba Offer Wrath To Prithvi Narayan Shah
Jan 11, 2018
Cold Wave Toll Reaches 30
Jan 11, 2018
Indian Embassy Observes World Hindi Day
Jan 11, 2018
Twenty-Three Year-Old woman Dies In 'Menstruation Hut' In Nepal
Jan 10, 2018
Former Nepal King Gyanendra Calls On Yogi Adityanath
Jan 10, 2018

More on News

President Bhandari And PM Deuba Offer Wrath To Prithvi Narayan Shah By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 22 minutes ago
Cold Wave Toll Reaches 30 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 13 hours, 49 minutes ago
Indian Embassy Observes World Hindi Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 5 minutes ago
Cooperation To Curb Asia’s Climate Risks Still Too Rare By Reuters 1 day, 12 hours ago
Twenty-Three Year-Old woman Dies In 'Menstruation Hut' In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 12 hours ago
Former Nepal King Gyanendra Calls On Yogi Adityanath By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 12 hours ago

The Latest

Ambassador Suvedi Presented Letters of Credence By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 09, 2018
Police Arrests Dr KC On Charge Of Contempt Of Court By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 09, 2018
Government To Announce Temporary Capitals Of Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 09, 2018
Oli: His Long Wait By Yubaraj Ghimire Jan 09, 2018
Is Nepal Falling For China’s Soft Power Charm Offensive? By Sarah Zheng Jan 09, 2018
UNESCO Expresses Concerns On The Construction Of A Commercial Complex At Hanumandhoka By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 08, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL.11, No.12, January 05, 2018 (Poush21, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.11, December 21-2017 (Poush 6, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.10, December 08-2017 (Mangsir 22, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.9, November 24-2017 (Mangsir 8, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75