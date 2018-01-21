Nepal Should Be Declared A Hindu State: Hmanand Giri

Nepal Should Be Declared A Hindu State: Hmanand Giri

Jan. 21, 2018, 9:20 a.m.

A strong first candidate for the post of Sankracharya Hemanand Giri demanded Nepal should be again declared Hindu State.  Nepal born Hemanand Giri expressed anger over the scraping Nepal’s global status of only Hindu National of the world and said they will restore Nepal’s old status as Hindu State.

Giri is Mahamandleshowor of Junagad Math and Now she is contesting  Shankracharya of Kedarnath Math. “We have lost our unique character as Hindu Rashtra. There need to have a joint effort from all to make Nepal again as Hindu State,” said Hemanand Giri. According to Deshsanchar.com online, she was addressing a program to facilitate her in Kathmandu.

“It is shameful for all of us to lose our identity of Hindu State. Declaring Nepal as a Hindu State should not be made a political and social issue. It is a duty of all Nepalese to retain Nepal’s unique identity as a Hindu State,” said Hemanand  Giri.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

