Diplomatic Community In Nepal Organizes Program To Mark Holocaust Memorial Day

Marking the Holocaust Memorial Day, diplomatic community in Nepal, together with several Nepali Human rights defenders, has stood in favor of a credible transitional justice process in Nepal to address conflict-era human rights violations.



The three-day events to commemorate the victims of Holocaust started off Tuesday in Kathmandu amid a program jointly organized by the UN, EU, Germany, and Israel. Anup Raj Sharma, Chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission, was the Chief Guest.

A UN Resolution in 2005 decided 27th January each year to be marked as Holocaust Memorial Day. It is considered a day to remember the millions of people who were murdered or whose lives have been changed beyond recognition during the Holocaust, Nazi Persecution and in subsequent genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia, Darfur and elsewhere.

Addressing the program, Ambassador of Israel to Nepal Benny Omer said this day of memory of victims of the holocaust is the day to remember the atrocities of the past and lean the lesion in future. Resident coordinator of United Nations Valarie Julliand read the message of UN Secretary-General.

Ambassador of the Delegation of the European Union to Nepal Veronica Cody also address the program.

As the Chief Guest of the program, NHRC Chair Sharma said Holocaust Memorial Day would remind mankind of its obligation to face its past, adding that the Holocaust was an incomparably deep tragedy.

In a symbolic gesture, German Ambassador to Nepal Roland Schaefer, who was the host of the event, stood together with Israeli Ambassador to Nepal Benny Omer said that the Holocaust Memorial Day was the day on which the Germans confronted their historic shame every year.

In a meaningful reference regarding Nepal through his address, ambassador Schaefer stressed on the need of a transitional justice process which would be able to address the concerns of conflict victims. The International Community, particularly the western democracies and UN, are said to be unhappy with the workings of current two commissions on Transitional Justice.

The assertion of German Ambassador, who is otherwise openly appreciative Nepal’s Peace Process, can be taken as an indication of the collective dissatisfaction of the international community. Ambassadors of the EU countries, United Kingdom, Bangladesh, Republic of Korea and UN were present on the occasion.

School Children from Kanjiroba Higher Secondary School also played music to commemorate the Holocaust.