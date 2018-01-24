UN Human Rights Expert To Visit Nepal

The UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights of migrants,Felipe González Morales, will visit Nepal from 29 January to 5 February 2018 to assess the recruitment practices and return and reintegration programs for Nepalis working abroad.



“I thank the Government of Nepal for giving me an opportunity to make this visit. Migration plays an important role in the economic development of Nepal. Every day 1,600 workers leave Nepal for foreign employment through official channels, and remittances form up to 30 percent of the country’s GDP,” said González Morales.

“However, many migrants experience abuse and exploitation, which often begins during the recruitment process,” he said.“They may face further difficulties upon their return and when trying to reintegrate into their society.This visit presents an opportunity to assess their situation on the ground.”

During his eight-day mission to Nepal, González Morales will meet government officials responsible for migration and labor, international organizations, civil society, recruitment agencies, as well as aspiring and returned migrants and their families.

The Special Rapporteur will present a comprehensive report of the visit to the UN Human Rights Council in June 2018.