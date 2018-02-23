Nepal, China and India should step up interaction for win-win outcomes: Chinese Spokesperson

Feb. 23, 2018, 10:31 p.m.

China, Nepal and India should step up "sound interaction for win-win outcomes", China said as it congratulated the new Nepalese government headed by K P Oli.

Nepal's new Prime Minister K. P. Oli in his interview to South China Morning Post said that China and India are major neighbors of Nepal. He wants to deepen ties with China and get more leverage in his dealings with India through implementing the current cooperation agreement between Nepal and India.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang said that China is willing to work with the new government of Nepal to promote friendly cooperation between the two countries in all areas and achieve common development and thus making contribution to the regional stability and prosperity.

“China congratulates Oli on taking office as the new Prime Minister of Nepal and stands ready to work with the new Nepali government to carry forward China-Nepal friendly cooperation in various fields and realize common development so as to contribute to regional stability and prosperity.

“As neighbors that are important to each other, China, Nepal and India should enhance positive interactions for greater mutual benefits and win-win results,” said spokesperson,” said Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang in his Regular Press Conference on February 22, 2018.

About Oli's comments on his planned approach to ties with India and China, Geng said, "China, Nepal and India are each other's important neighbouring countries. The three parties should step up sound interaction for win-win outcomes."

In his interview, Oli had said, "we have great connectivity with India and an open border. All that's fine and we'll increase connectivity even further, but we cannot forget that we have two neighbors. We don't want to depend on one country or have one option."

He also said that "political prejudice or pressure" from rival companies may have been instrumental in the scrapping of the dam project. "But for us, hydropower is the main focus and come what may, we will revive the Budhi Gandaki. 

