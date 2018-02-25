Nepal Will Host SAARC Business Leaders’ Conclave Next Month

Business leaders of SAARC member nations will gather in the Capital next month to take part in the SAARC Business Leaders’ Conclave that is scheduled to be held from March 16 to 18 with an objective to promote investment, innovation and entrepreneurship in the region.

The bi-annual event of the SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SAARC-CCI) is going to be held in Nepal for the second time and the government is going to host the regional event jointly with SAARC-CCI, according to Suraj Vaidya, president of SAARC-CCI.

Former president of India, Pranab Mukherjee, has been invited to deliver a keynote speech in the conclave. Mukherjee was the host of the second SAARC business leaders’ conclave. Former president of Sri Lanka Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga has also been invited to address the conclave.

Top-notch businesspeople from the region will be addressing the conclave.

India has so far conducted this event three times, and Nepal and Sri Lanka have organised it once so far. “SAARC Business Leaders’ Conclave was supposed to be held in Pakistan along with the SAARC summit, but it could not happen as the SAARC summit has been postponed,” said Vaidya.

“Our intention in organising such events is to hold discussions on major issues for unleashing the potential of shared prosperity of the region,” said Vaidya.

The World Bank will provide support to the event as a knowledge partner. The event will provide a common platform to South Asian think-tanks, policymakers, and business people. They are slated to hold intensive interactions on various issues to discuss, debate and come up with solutions and opportunities to take South Asia on the path of shared prosperity through economic integration.