Nepal Win by 5 Wickets Against UAE In Warm-up Match

Feb. 27, 2018, 10:03 p.m.

Nepal had registered a five-wicket win over United Arab Emirates in the ICC World Cup Qualifiers warm-up match on Tuesday.

UAE chose to bat after winning the toss and scored a total of 171 in 28.5 overs in the match reduced to 29 overs at Kwekwe Sports Club’s cricket ground, Zimbabwe. In reply, Nepal reached to 172-5 in 28.2 overs.

Opener Ashfaq Ahmed to top-scored for UAE with 67-ball 42 while Adnan Mufti and Ghulam Shabber were two other notable contributors with 37 and 32 runs respectively. Likewise, Shaiman Amwar made 16 runs facing 10 deliveries.

Likewise, Lalit Bhandari was pick of the Nepali bowling as he took four wickets and he was supported by Karan KC who added three wickets. Similarly, Lalit Rajbanshi claimed two wickets whereas skipper Paras Khadka added one.

Chasing the modest target, Nepal failed to make a solid start to the innings as they lost openers Gyanendra Malla (12) and Dilip Nath (4) cheaply. Captain Khadka tried to lay the foundation making 61-ball 28 while fourth numbered batsman Anil Kumar Sah contributed 11 runs off 18 balls.

Nepal, who is in Zimbabwe to take part in the in the ICC World Cup Qualifiers will now face Hong Kong in another warm-up match on March 1.

Nepal is in Group B along with hosts Zimbabwe, Afghanistan, Hong Kong and Scotland of the Qualifiers. Group A is formed of the West Indies, Ireland, the Netherlands, Papua New Guinea and the United Arab Emirates.

Nepal begins the Qualifiers taking on Zimbabwe in their opening match on March 4 before taking on Scotland on March 8. Similarly, Nepal will face Afghanistan on March 10 and take on Hong Kong two days later.

 

