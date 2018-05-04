GANDHI PANDIT: Legal Eagle

Encountering his father late Bam Dev Pandit, who was a judge during the Rana period, dealing with legal issues, a number of times, Gandhi Pandit aspired to be a lawyer from his early childhood. Pandit, the founder of Gandhi & Law Associates, who had a family background where his grand-father had also been in the legal fraternity, ended up his completing Bachelor’s in Law from the Tribhuwan University.

To fulfill his ambition to be a national and international lawyer, Gandhi also completed his Master’s from Delhi and later went to study in Columbia University in the City of New York.

As Nepal is gradually integrating with the global economic systems, senior advocate Gandhi, with his academic background, is witnessing that his hard work and commitment have been paying.

Founding Gandhi & Associates in 1997, the firm has successfully established itself as a major legal solution provider and a pioneer in the corporate legal picture in Nepal in a short period of time.

Starting with three employees, Gandhi and Associates has transformed itself into a leading professional law firm with the capability to provide all kinds of legal services and consultancy to international investors and companies interested in Nepal.

As Nepal gets globalised, Gandhi and Law Associates looks up to becoming an established and professional law firm of global standards. With a mix of people, from seasoned and experienced to young and dynamic, in the staff, Gandhi and Associates has started to provide all kinds of legal services.

Most of the clients of Gandhi and Associates are foreign investors with their portfolio management of up to 2.5 billion dollars.