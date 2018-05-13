Modi Delights Locals Of Mustang During His Visit To Muktinath

Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Rabindra Adhikari and chief minister of Province 2, Prithvi Subba Gurung, jointly welcomed Modi as he landed in a helipad constructed near the gate of Muktinath.

May 13, 2018, 8:09 a.m.

Locals of Mustang offered a grand welcome to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he visited Muktinath, a renowned shrine in the mountainous district, on Saturday morning. Modi has become the first Indian PM to visit Muktinath, a temple which is very much revered by Indian pilgrims.

After reaching the temple, Modi offered prayers for around 20 minutes. He spent more than an hour on the temple premises. He had flown to the temple in a helicopter of the Indian Army from Kathmandu.

Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Rabindra Adhikari and chief minister of Province 2, Prithvi Subba Gurung, jointly welcomed Modi as he landed in a helipad constructed near the gate of Muktinath.

After offering prayers, Modi also took a bath in the 108 taps on the temple premises. Lamas of the temple played drums to pay homage to Modi. The Indian PM even tried to play the traditional drums himself along with the Lamas. He also posed for photos with the locals. Security was heightened on the temple premises considering his visit.

Dhara Gurung, a chairperson of Bahragaun Muktishetra, said that Modi's visit has brought a great enthusiasm among the locals. According to him, it has helped for the promotion of Muktinath among Indian pilgrims.

"Muktinath was already known among Indian pilgrims but we expect this visit to help increase the number of visitors here," said Chairperson Gurung.

According to Krishna Prasad Subedi, chief priest of the temple, Modi is the first foreign dignitary to get special treatment at the temple. Other visitors are not allowed to enter the main temple. Though Modi had expressed his desire to visit Muktinath four years ago, he couldn't do so due to various reasons.

Indian security personnel bar Nepali mediapersons from taking photos

Indian security forces had not allowed anyone to enter the temple during Modi's visit. Though Nepali media persons were banned from taking pictures of Modi inside the temple, media persons of Indian television channel Doordarshan were allowed to do so without any obstruction. After the irked Nepali media persons protested, they were allowed to take some photos at the end of the prayer. Even the Nepali security personnel were helpless in front of the Indian security officers.

Source: My Republica

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Bhoto Jatra Being Observed Today
May 13, 2018
Nepal’s Lamichhane Makes Impressive IPL Debut
May 13, 2018
Indian PM Modi To Offer Prayers In Muktinathnath
May 12, 2018
Modi Announces IRs 1b Grant For Janakpur
May 12, 2018
PM Oli And Indian PM Modi Lay Foundation Stones Of Arun III Hydropower Project
May 12, 2018

More on News

Bhoto Jatra Being Observed Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 minutes ago
Nepal’s Lamichhane Makes Impressive IPL Debut By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 5 minutes ago
Indian PM Modi To Offer Prayers In Muktinathnath By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Modi Announces IRs 1b Grant For Janakpur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
PM Oli And Indian PM Modi Lay Foundation Stones Of Arun III Hydropower Project By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
U.S Supports To Rebuild First All Girls’ School In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 12 hours ago

The Latest

Indian Prime Minister Modi Arrives In Janakpur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 11, 2018
Nabil Bank Opens Four New Branch Offices By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 11, 2018
World Bank To Provide 266 Mil USD Concessional Loan To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 11, 2018
PM Modi To Arrive Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 11, 2018
Flood Recovery: Rays Of Hope By A Correspondent May 10, 2018
Secretary General Of SAARC Calls On Minister For Culture, Tourism And Civil Aviation Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 10, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL.11, No.20, May 04, 2018 (Baishakh 21, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.19, April 20, 2018 (Baishakh 07,2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.18, April 06, 2018 (Chaitra 23, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.17, March 23, 2018 (Chaitra 09, 2074) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75