Public Deposit Should Be Secured: Governor Nepal

Nepal Rastra Bank Governor Chiranjibi Nepal has said that the NRB was committed to ensuring the security of public deposits in Banks and financial institutions.

Inaugurating an integrated transaction after the merger between Mega Bank and Tourism Development Bank here in Kathmandu today, governor Nepal said that there was 10 percent of promoters’ amount while 90 percent of public in the banks therefore, public deposit will be made secured.

Nepal also said that the promoters should not misuse public’s deposit after exerting pressures to the management. “As a regulatory body the NRB ensures security to public deposit’, said the Governor.

Similarly, National Planning Commission (NPC) Vice Chair and Tourism Development Bank management committee chair Pushpa Kandel said that the problem might be seen while releasing the loan in the interest of management committee.

Source: Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS)