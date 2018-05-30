Need For Unity To Combat Women Trafficking: Province 3 Governor Koirala

Province 3 Governor Anuradha Koirala on Wednesday urged all to unite against trafficking of women and children.

Speaking at a programme on the occasion of occasion of silver jubilee of Aadarshanari Bikas Kendra, Chitwan, Koirala said it was necessary to join hands against women and children trafficking to free the country of crime.

On the occasion, Mayor of Bharatpur Metropolitan city Renu Dahal stressed the need for all to come together against the crime, while praising the Kendra for its activities against human trafficking.

According to Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS), Chief of Women and Children Office in the district, Shanta Poudel, pointed out that women were still facing difficulties in the course of their upbringing.

Meanwhile, the Kendra honoured Koirala for her significant role to minimize trafficking of women and children in the country.