Writing a dictionary is not an easy task. One needs to have the patience and courage to collect the relevant words and then translate them into Nepali and English. Shiva Prasad Pokharel has shown this courage to come out with a dictionary in Korean, English and Nepali.

With a large number of Koreans visiting Nepal every year and a large number of Nepalese going to Korea for study and work, this kind of a dictionary has a huge demand in the market. Pokharel has taken this in view in publishing the dictionary.

For any learner of a foreign language, the dictionary remains a major tool to understand the meaning of particular words. From alphabetic orders to meanings of words, Pokharel’s new dictionary is a systematic book.

At a time when a larger number of Nepalis are going to Korea under the EPS program to work, there is a huge demand for the book to translate Nepali into Korean. Given the lack of such books, those Nepalese who aspired to go to Korea had been facing difficulties.

With the publication of the Korean, English and Nepali dictionary by Shiva Prasad Pokharel, understanding these languages will be easier. Although some books are published in response to the needs of EPS, they are not professional and well targeted; Pokharel’s book is the first of its kind in this regard.





Compiled by Shiva Prasad Pokharel

Published by Bishnu Maya Dawadi Pokharel

Price: Rs.700.00

Pages: 738

“Korean-English-Nepali dictionary is a new book. There are more than 18000 words, which are also romanized in Nepali language. As far as I am concerned, it is very useful to all readers whether they are going to study or trying to get a job in Korea,” said Pokharel.

“I worked on HRD Service of Korea, Nepal office for more than four years. At the moment, I am working at the Embassy of Republic of Korea as a researcher for the last six years. There is no doubt South Korea has always been a top destination of Nepali youths who are looking to have dreams of going to Korea and learning Korean language. I believe that Korean-English-Nepali dictionary will be very useful and necessary for them to improve their Korean language. I hope this dictionary is also useful for all kinds of readers from around the world who have some English and Korean language knowledge. You can easily find Korean word meanings in this dictionary,” said Pokharel.

As author, Pokharel said there is always a possibility of improvement and enlargement of dictionary. One can expect that this dictionary will also enlarged in coming days adding more words to cover all.