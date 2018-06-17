Sajha Yatayat Bus Service Launched

Makawanpur Sajha Yatayat Pvt Ltd today launched a bus service in Hetauda in coordination with Hetauda Sub-metropolitan City.

June 17, 2018, 11:04 a.m.

The company launched the service with as many as 11 buses that will operate in the sub-metropolis. Mayor of Hetauda Sub-metropolitan City Hari Bahadur Mahat inaugurated the bus service amidst a function. Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Mahat said that those buses were brought into operation in coordination with the private sector in order to provide quality, safe and comfortable bus service to the public.

The uses will play on major routes like Buddhachowk-Manahari, Chaughada-Hatiya, Gavishachowk-Kamane and Hetauda Bazaar to Manahari Bazaar of Manahari Rural Municipality.

Bhesh Khadgi, chairperson of Makawanpur Sajha Yatayat Pvt Ltd said that those buses were brought into operation with the investment of Rs 35 million. He also said that all the buses would have lady conductors and will operate from 5:00 am to 8:00 pm every day. Students, elderly and disabled persons will be provided special discount on the bus fare.

Source: The Himalayan Times

