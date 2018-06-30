Citizen Bank Presents Teach For Nepal Walkathon Officially Concludes

Citizen Bank presents Teach For Nepal Walkathon officially came to an end on Saturday, June 30th, 2018. The event included more than 700 young professionals and students from 40 different colleges and universities who raised money to support the work of Teach For Nepal in ending education inequity in Nepal.

Speaking at the event, Teach for Nepal Board chairperson Reshu Aryal said, "It feels always good to see the involvement of the youth with Teach For Nepal and I hope this kind of supports from youth is very needed to end the educational inequity in Nepal."

The walk that started at Labim Mall, Lalitpur passed through Thapathali, Maitighar, Bhadrakali, Sundhara, Tripureshwor, Kupendole and ended back in the Labim Mall.

The Walkathon then came into an end with a closing ceremony that featured a musical performance from folk instrumental band Kutumba. A select group of participating college students also performed during the closing ceremony.

"Walkathon became a huge success to bring together college students in Kathmandu valley for raising massive awareness and bringing together people from different walks of life by raising money to support the Teach For Nepal fellows who will be teaching in the remotest part of Nepal," expressed Shisir Khanal, CEO of Teach for Nepal. "Charity walk was designed for the general public to experience the pain of over 60 lakhs students, attending public schools, who walk hours to get to a school but are still deprived of quality education."

Students attending public schools come from low-income families and socially marginalized communities. In rural Nepal, students of Teach For Nepal Fellows come to school on foot walking long distances. Some of our students walk as much as 3 hours one way, just to get to a school.

Citizen Bank presents Teach For Nepal Walkathon is thus a solidarity walk to commit ourselves that no children regardless of socio-economic status will be left behind.

According to a press release issued by Teach For Nepal, Teach For Nepal Fellows are currently teaching in 51 schools across six districts in Nepal - Lalitpur, Sindhupalchowk, Dhanusa, Parsa, Dang and Lamjung reaching the lives of more than 10,000 students. Teach For Nepal has justed opened its application for the next academic years Fellowship. Interested change-makers are encouraged to apply by visiting www.teachfornepal.org

About Teach For Nepal

Teach For Nepal is a movement working to address educational inequality in Nepal that launched in 2013. One of its first initiatives has been to establish a program to recruit high achieving graduates and young professionals into teaching Fellowship. This initial Fellowship provides an initial intensive residential training followed by two years on-the-job training for new Fellows in the classroom. Now in its sixth year, the movement has achieved support from local government and shown strong results based on a number of assessments.

Fellows completing the Fellowship go to secondary schools serving lower-socio-economic-status communities. As well as complementing traditional teacher education, every year the Fellowship aims to draw a new pool of talented individuals into teaching and provide them with the leadership skills they need in order to have a long-term, systemic impact on educational inequality.

Currently, 111 Fellows are teaching English, science and maths in 51 schools in six districts across Nepal changing the lives of 10,000 children.

Teach For Nepal operates with the help of local donors, Nepalese living abroad and in partnership with the government, schools and corporates who want to help in reducing educational inequality in Nepal.

--