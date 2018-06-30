Narayangadh-Muglin Road Section At High Risk Of Landslides

With the onset of monsoon, three areas along the Narayangadh-Muglin road section are at high risk of landslides, authorities informed.

Bhalu-Dhunga, Char Kilo and Tope Khola were identified as regions under risk of landslides. However, at present, the contractors who were hired to build barriers along the risky areas are unable to carry out prevention works as rain has loosened the soil in those areas making it impossible to carry out the works.

According to Project Chief, Rohit Kumar Bisural, the road section where barriers were built are safe from landslides. But the aforementioned regions could not be included in the project as rain has loosened the soil in those areas, Bisural informed reports The Himalayan Times.