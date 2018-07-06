15 Dead, 17 Injured In Mustang Road Accident

Over 15 persons have died while 17 others have been injured in a tipper accident in Mustang district Metro Traffic Radio reported. Those dead are 5 women and Ten men.

A tipper bearing registration Ba 2 Ka 2219 fell 50 metres down the road at Syanboche, Damodar Kunda Rural Municipality-3, at around 1:30 pm killing 11 males and five females on the spot.

According to the police, the tipper. which was transporting workers of Jomsom-Korala road project, lost balance on a gravel road and tipped over.

The police have identified the deceased as Bal Kumar Gharti (30) of Dang, Sukman Rokka (28) of Rolpa, Jiwan Majhi (20) of Sindhuli, Binti Gharti (22) of Kailali, Mahesh Rokka (19) of Rolpa, Kaman Singh Rokka (35) of Kapilvastu, Kabita Gham (31) of Dang.

According to The Himalayan Times, Ram Kumar Pun (32) of Rolpa, Suber Chaudary (35) of Dang, Binita Gharti (23) of Kailali, Shanti Thapa (43) of Dang, Santu Gharti (32) of Rolpa, Krishna Chettri (24) of Syangja, Kamal Buda (32) of Dang and driver Sujan Ghalan (23) of Dhading lost their lives in the accident.

17 of the injured were taken to a hospital for treatment Radio said..