Nepal And India Agree To Jointly Promote Cultural Tourism

Nepal and India agreed to jointly promote historically and culturally important tourism circuits such as the Ramayana and Buddhist Circuit, including adventure tourism. This is first of its kind cooperation mechanism in the region wherein any two countries have agreed to promote each other’s’ tourist destinations. The group further decided to establish Indo-Nepal Tourism Forum which would be an industry led cooperation forum with support of the two Governments.

According to a press release issued by Indian Embassy, Kathmandu, it was agreed to improve critical tourism enabling infrastructures such as overland road connectivity, further streamline of scheduled bus route operations including luxury bus coaches. The Indian side agreed to extend all possible cooperation in the domain of human resource development in tourism and hospitality sectors through intake of Nepali professionals in professional courses in Indian universities, regular exchange of experts and academia.

The 2nd Meeting of Joint Working Group Meeting (JWG) on Tourism Cooperation between India and Nepal was held on July 6, 2018 in Kathmandu. Nepali delegation was led by Ghanashyam Upadhyaya, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Government of Nepal and the Indian delegation was led by Suman Billa, Joint Secretary (Tourism), Government of India.

The next meeting would be held in New Delhi at a date convenient to both sides.