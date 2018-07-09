Dr KC’s Condition Worsening

The condition of Dr Govinda KC, who is on a fast-unto-death in Jumla district for the past nine days, is deteriorating, doctors attending to him said.

July 9, 2018, 8:52 a.m.

The condition of Dr Govinda KC, who is on a fast-unto-death in Jumla district for the past nine days, is deteriorating, doctors attending to him said. He has not eaten or drank anything since the beginning of the hunger strike.

Doctors attending to him said his condition is getting worse with every passing day. KC is currently on his 15th hunger strike at the Karnali Academy of Health Sciences in Jumla demanding reforms in the medical education sector.

Dr Pravin Kumar Giri, who is involved in the treatment of Dr KC, said his blood glucose level is gradually decreasing and he is having muscle cramps, nausea and has low white blood cells count.

According to My Republica, Dr KC is under constant monitoring by a team of doctors including Giri, Dr Dhiraj Gurung and Dr Siddhartha Khati. Although the Ministry of Health had sent a team of doctors to look after Dr KC, he refused to their service.

KC is being given oxygen as and when necessary. Every morning, doctors attending to him check his urine and blood. Strict measures have been adopted for KC’s visitors.

“Had we not shifted him from the covered hall, it would have been really difficult to save Dr KC,” said Dr Giri.

