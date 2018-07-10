Prime Minister Oli Inaugurates India Builds Library Building

Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli inaugurated a three-storied Library Building for Nepal Academy, Kathmandu in the presence of Indian ambassador to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri.

The Library had been built with Indian assistance of NRs. 43.94 million. The inaugural event was attended by representatives of Ministries of Urban Development, Culture, Civil Aviation and Tourism, Government of Nepal, community leaders and a large number of friends of the India-Nepal relationship.

According to a press release issued by Embassy of India Kathmandu, the newly constructed library building would provide research and reference facilities to the researchers and academicians of India and Nepal. Library would also have facility of an advanced offset press for printing of books. The Nepal Academy plans to further develop the library as a digital library. The library would not only enhance the friendly relation between India and Nepal but also help develop a strong bond among artists and academicians of the two countries.

Established in 1957, the Nepal Academy is a Government of Nepal Organisation and is counterpart of Sahitya Academy of India. The Nepal Academy is a premier national institution devoted to the promotion of languages, literature, culture, philosophy, research and the overall development of cultural and intellectual fields by bringing together and coordinating national and international activities.