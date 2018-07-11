RCSC Organizes An Art Exhibition

Russian Centre of Science and Culture, Nepal Russia Art Club and Universal and New Summit College jointly organized An Art Exhibition “Russia through the eyes of Nepal” on the occasion of 62 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between Nepal & Russia at Russian Centre of Science and Culture.

Chief Guest of the function Krishna Manandhar, Campus Chief, Lalit Kala Campus, inaugurated the exhibition.

Yuliya Androsova, director of Russian Centre of Science and Culture, delivered welcome speech.. Sushma Rajbhandari, Academician/Handicraft Chief - Nepal Academy of Fine Arts, President-Nepal Russia Art Club, Coordinator of Fine Arts of Universal and New Summit College delivered information about the exhibition.

Chief Guest of the function Manandhar, Campus Chief, Lalit Kala Campus, gave his valuable remarks. Dr. Shiva Dutta Gyawali, Principal of Universal and New Summit College delivered his vote of thanks. There were total of around 70 people who attended the program.