Government and Dr.K.C’s Team Fail To Meet Formally

As health of Dr. Govinda K.C continues to further deteriorate in Jumla, the first round of talk between the governments formed team and Dr.KC’s supporter concluded even without formalizing.

According to Deshsanchar online, two sides stick on their stand. Dr. K.C is adamant to hold the talk without tabling Medical bill as previous ordinance. However, government has been insisting the first treatment of Dr.K.C and then negotiation.

Although both the side presented in Singhdurbar for talk, they were unable to hold the talks. From Dr. K.C’s side include Dr.Avisekh Singh, senior advocate Surendra Bhandari and Om Prakash Aryal and government team compose of Education Secretary Khag Raj Adhikary, Joint secretary of Ministry of Home Affairs Kedar Neupane and Director General of Department of Health Services Dr.Guna Raj Lohani.

President of Nepal Medical Association Dr. Mukti Ram Shrestha and General Secretary Lochan Bhattarai presented as a mediator. Government team insisted that Dr.K.C. should be brought Kathmandu for treatment and it is ready to provide necessary logistic.

Dr. K.C is in hunger strike since June 30 in Jumla. Meanwhile, the doctors of mid-western hospital in Surkhet called indefinite shut down of OPD from today. According to the chief of hospital, they will continue to shut down the hospital till fulfilling the demand of Dr.K.C.