Australia Agrees To Support Nepal’s Energy Sector

Australia Agrees To Support Nepal’s Energy Sector

July 21, 2018, 9:31 a.m.

Minister of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Barshaman Pun urges Australian investors to invest in Nepal’s hydro power sector.

Minister Pun made this remarks during his meeting with Australian ambassador to Nepal Peter Budd. Ambassador Budd said that Australia is willing to invest in the energy sector.

Minister Pun said that the government has issued white paper for integrated development of hydro power sector aiming to generate 10000-15000 MW of hydro power.

Minister Pun added that Nepal needs additional investment for hydro power and Australian support is necessary for this.

97253D77-0292-4C40-AAEB-1FF54CEBEB10.jpeg

Australian Ambassador Budd said that Australia is ready to provide expert and technical support to the offices under the Ministry of Energy. Australian ambassador Budd also said that Australian companies are interested to invest in solar energy in Nepal. He also informed that one Australian company has shown interest to invest in 300 MW solar plants in Nepal.

Australian Embassy and Power Development Company also signed technical cooperation agreement. In presences of Energy minister Pun, Managing Director of Company Mohan Raj Panta and head of Australian Development Cooperation signed 12 points agreement. As per the agreement, Australia will support in development power project and provide technical assistance in the design of power houses.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Police Fire Teargas Shells As Tarun Dal Members Breach Prohibited Zone
Jul 21, 2018
Neymar: I Am Staying At Paris Saint-Germain
Jul 21, 2018
Narendera Modi Government Comfortably Wins Vote On Opposition-Backed No-Trust Motion
Jul 21, 2018
Indian Medical Agent Cheats Nepali Medical Student
Jul 21, 2018
Nepal And Rwanda Establish Formal Bilateral Diplomatic Relations
Jul 21, 2018

More on News

Police Fire Teargas Shells As Tarun Dal Members Breach Prohibited Zone By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 49 minutes ago
Nepal And Rwanda Establish Formal Bilateral Diplomatic Relations By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 44 minutes ago
Talks Between Government And Dr KC Uncertain By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
US Ambassador Pays farewell Call To NCP Leader Prachanda By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
Australian Border Force Detains Two Nepali On Charge Of Worker Exploitation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Conservationists Stage Peaceful Protest Calling To Save Bag Durbar (Photo Feature) By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago

The Latest

Neymar: I Am Staying At Paris Saint-Germain By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 21, 2018
Narendera Modi Government Comfortably Wins Vote On Opposition-Backed No-Trust Motion By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 21, 2018
Indian Medical Agent Cheats Nepali Medical Student By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 21, 2018
Road Accidents: Killing Fields By A Correspondent Jul 21, 2018
Janakpur Declaration For Prosperity By Batu Uprety Jul 21, 2018
Nora Raymond: The Journey Upto 97 Years And More! By Shreya Gyawali Jul 21, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.01, July 20, 2018 (Shrawan 04, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 11 No.23, June 29-July 19,2018 (Ashad 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-22, June 15, 2018 (Ashad 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-21, May 25, 2018 (Jestha 11, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75