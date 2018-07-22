174 Women Rescued From Eastern Transit Point

Maiti Nepal has rescued as many as 174 women from being trafficked from Kakarbhitta, the eastern transit point of the country, in the period of last six months.

These women, who were enticed by the traffickers and being taken to India, were returned from the eastern checkpoint providing them counselling. They were handed over to their parents, Maiti Nepal’s eastern region office, Kakarbhitta stated.

Of the total women, 10 were rescued from Siliguri, Delhi, Khoribari, among other cities in India, it has been stated.

Maiti Nepal, a non-governmental organisation working in rescue and rehabilitation of trafficked women, has been maintaining regular surveillance at Kakarbhitta, Pashupatinagar and Bhadrapur in the eastern border and Jogbani, the places considered as transit points for human trafficking.

Eighty-six cases of women missing were registered at the Maiti Nepal’s eastern region office from January to June this year and out of these, 30 women were found, Maiti Nepal’s eastern region office coordinator Govinda Ghimire said.

During this period, Maiti Nepal registered three cases under human trafficking and two cases under domestic violence at the court.

Meanwhile, Maiti Nepal prevented 195 women from crossing the border to India at the Pashupatinagar transit point in the last six months. It rescued 18 women from traffickers. Sixty-three applications of missing women were registered in Pashupatinagar and 22 of the missing women were found.

Likewise, 120 women have been stopped from Jogbani transit point in Morang district while four women have been rescued. Maiti Nepal stated that thirty-five applications of missing women were registered in which 14 were found.

The organization has been conducting various awareness-raising programs in partnership with Nepal Police for stopping women from trafficking.