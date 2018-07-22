174 Women Rescued From Eastern Transit Point

174 Women Rescued From Eastern Transit Point

July 22, 2018, 11:16 a.m.

Maiti Nepal has rescued as many as 174 women from being trafficked from Kakarbhitta, the eastern transit point of the country, in the period of last six months.

These women, who were enticed by the traffickers and being taken to India, were returned from the eastern checkpoint providing them counselling. They were handed over to their parents, Maiti Nepal’s eastern region office, Kakarbhitta stated.

Of the total women, 10 were rescued from Siliguri, Delhi, Khoribari, among other cities in India, it has been stated.

Maiti Nepal, a non-governmental organisation working in rescue and rehabilitation of trafficked women, has been maintaining regular surveillance at Kakarbhitta, Pashupatinagar and Bhadrapur in the eastern border and Jogbani, the places considered as transit points for human trafficking.

Eighty-six cases of women missing were registered at the Maiti Nepal’s eastern region office from January to June this year and out of these, 30 women were found, Maiti Nepal’s eastern region office coordinator Govinda Ghimire said.

During this period, Maiti Nepal registered three cases under human trafficking and two cases under domestic violence at the court.

Meanwhile, Maiti Nepal prevented 195 women from crossing the border to India at the Pashupatinagar transit point in the last six months. It rescued 18 women from traffickers. Sixty-three applications of missing women were registered in Pashupatinagar and 22 of the missing women were found.

Likewise, 120 women have been stopped from Jogbani transit point in Morang district while four women have been rescued. Maiti Nepal stated that thirty-five applications of missing women were registered in which 14 were found.

The organization has been conducting various awareness-raising programs in partnership with Nepal Police for stopping women from trafficking RSS reports.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Former General, Chairperson of Hindu Federation Singh Passes Away
Jul 22, 2018
Nepal Tourism Board To Promote Film Tourism
Jul 22, 2018
Tribhuwan Army Club Wins COAS International Tri-Marathon
Jul 22, 2018
10 Milestone Activities Set By Ministry To Attract Indian, Chinese Tourists
Jul 22, 2018
Sanima Bank Launches Online Loan Assessment
Jul 22, 2018

More on News

Former General, Chairperson of Hindu Federation Singh Passes Away By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 minutes ago
Nepal Tourism Board To Promote Film Tourism By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 57 minutes ago
Tribhuwan Army Club Wins COAS International Tri-Marathon By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 41 minutes ago
10 Milestone Activities Set By Ministry To Attract Indian, Chinese Tourists By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 3 minutes ago
Sanima Bank Launches Online Loan Assessment By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 10 minutes ago
Delhi Puts Nepali Vehicles In The Fast Lane To India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 22 minutes ago

The Latest

March Organized In Pokhara-Lekhanath Express Solidarity With Dr KC By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 22, 2018
‘More Wide-Body Aircraft Can Transform Tourism’ By A Correspondent Jul 22, 2018
Dr. KC’s Supporters’ Criticize PM Oli’s Behavior By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 21, 2018
Nepal Airlines Second Wide Body A330-200 to Arrive On July 27 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 21, 2018
Nepali Congress Leader Deuba Condemns Police Action By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 21, 2018
Nepal-China Consultation Meeting On July 30-31 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 21, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.01, July 20, 2018 (Shrawan 04, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 11 No.23, June 29-July 19,2018 (Ashad 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-22, June 15, 2018 (Ashad 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-21, May 25, 2018 (Jestha 11, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75