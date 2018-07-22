Tribhuwan Army Club Wins COAS International Tri-Marathon

Tribhuwan Army Club Wins COAS International Tri-Marathon

July 22, 2018, 10:51 a.m.

Chief of Army Staff COAS General Rajendra Chhetri distributed the trophy and shield to the winner and runner-up Second International COAS Tri-Marathon Competition 2075 amid a function.

Second International COAS Tri-Marathon Competition 2075 concluded. Participated by 13 teams from three countries, Nepal Army’s Tribhuwan Army Club A and B team secured the first and second position respectively. The foreign countries include British Gurkha, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

PR-3-2.jpg

The race included 6.7 kilometer race, 26 Kilometer Cycling and 11 KM rafting. Lieutenant General Purna Chandra Thapa also distributed the certificate and award to the referees and other officials.

PR-3-4.jpg

