Two people were killed on Sunday after a truck welted a motorcycle near the Siddha Baba Temple at Tinau Rural Municipality-1 in Palpa.

Police have confirmed the deaths of Madhav Kumar, 40, and Umesh Kumal, 19, of Aanptari of Mathagadhi Rural Municipality-2. According to Deputy Superintendent of Police, Binod Ghimire, a truck (Na 3 Kha 1008) en route to Butwal from Palpa hit the motorcycle, throwing off the riders some 150 meters down on the bank of Tinahu River.