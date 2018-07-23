Nepali Congress Plays Dr. KC’s Card: PM Oli

Co-chair of Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli accused Nepali Congress leaders for playing with Dr. Govinda KC’s demand. “Nepali Congress always criticized those parties in the government as authoritarian. This is there tradition,” said Prime Minister Oli addressing Pushpa Lal’s 40 Memorial Day program at his party office.

“During Panchayat days, communists had offered proposal to jointly launch struggle to revive house. However, Nepali Congress decided in prison aligning with King rather than launching agitation. It is unethical to blame communist government, which formed the government through elections, as authoritarian.

“I know reactionaries are always in hurry. We have experiences of how to run the government and peaceful agitation,” said Prime Minister Oli reported by Deshsanchar. Com.