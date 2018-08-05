AMBASSADOR ALAINA B.TEPLITZ Bidding Adieu

Diplomats come and go. They change routinely. However, some ambassadors leave long lasting impressions in the country where they are designated work. Outgoing American Ambassador to Nepal Alaina B. Teplitz is one of them.

Although she replaced a good Nepal hand, Ambassador Peter Boode, who had spent the longest time in his diplomatic career in Nepal, Teplitz, in her three years, also left a good impression that people will remember about her for a long time to come.

As ambassador Teplitz is leaving Nepal, another career diplomat and good hand Peter Berry has already been appointed to succeed her. During his tenure as the Deputy Chief of Mission, many people have still in mind the good contributions made by Berry to uplift the marginalized and minor communities.

Along with attending the reception and other formal programs in Kathmandu, Teplitz also spared quite a long time in the interior rural parts of Nepal, interacting with the people and listening to their experiences and difficulties.

Whether she was in most underdeveloped far-western part of Nepal or relatively better developed central and western Nepal, Ambassador Teplitz always enjoyed meeting with marginalized and poor people.

Through Teach for Tech program, ambassador Teplitz also joined Nepal government’s public school and interacted with the children. Before leaving Nepal, she gave an interview in an FM and Nepal Television, showing her attachment to Nepal’s nature and people.

In her three years as Ambassador of United States to Nepal, Alaina B. Teplitz completely familiarized herself with Nepal’s culture, festivals, people, regions and tourism.

She joined trekking of high Himalaya and tested the mountain climate and beauty of the Himalayas. Her trekking also promoted Nepal’s tourism market as she shared her photographs.

She visited remote villages and interacted with the beneficiaries of the projects run under the USAID support. Since last many years, USAID has been supporting mid-western and far-western regions.

When Ambassador Alaina B. Teplitz came to Nepal and took her assignment as a U.S Ambassador, Nepal was passing though a very traumatic period of earthquake and country was politically unstable.

Born in 1969, Alaina B. Teplitz is a career diplomat of US State Department. She was nominated by President Obama on March 26, 2015 and was confirmed by the Senate on August 5, 2015. Teplitz was nominated by President Trump to be the next United States Ambassador to Sri Lanka and the Maldives on May 24, 2018.

From High Mountain of South Asia, Teplitz is now transferred as U.S Ambassador to Sri Lanka and Maldives, two Island nations. Interestingly, she took charge from Nepal hand ambassador Peter Boode and now she is giving another Nepal hand ambassador Randy Berry, who also served as Deputy Chief of the Mission.

Glimpses of Ambassador Alaina B. Teplitz’s in Her Tweets

Grateful to @ujyaalo for a final opportunity to return to your studios and share my Nepal experience with your listeners. I talked to @GopalGg about my travels and being able to see how U.S. assistance enables Nepalis across the country. Interview tomorrow morning, 7:15 am!

Happy Guru Purnima #Nepal: I always enjoyed being in classrooms in Nepal. I even stepped in as a “substitute teacher” to teach Nepali students. I’m so impressed with the results teachers have produced through our Early Grade Reading Program.

It is a fact that countries are more stable & prosperous when women are healthy, educated & able to fully participate in their economies and societies. Manushi’s work to further women’s econ advancement & social empowerment is inspiring – great visiting this vibrant enterprise.

Public hearings play a vital role in promoting a culture of accountability & inclusive decision-making. In 5 yrs, @USAID trained communities to facilitate 917 such events. I attended one in the Far West. Time to increase this type of community engagement! http://kathmandupost.ekantipur.com/news/2018-07-13/lessons-from-a-public-hearing.html …

Happy Bhanu Jayanti— the birth anniversary of the first Nepali poet Bhanubhakta Acharya. He is a literary legend!

On my trek to Langtang I was humbled by the sheer beauty around me, but was also reminded again of the devastation of the 2015 earthquakes. I'm proud of our USG efforts to rebuild Nepal. In 3 years, we have invested more than $190 million in earthquake response & recovery.

In the first 3 months of 2018, more than 20,000 American tourists visited #Nepal (3rd highest number in the world!). Hope they counted all the friends & family that have come to trek and tour with me, too! #Langtang @USEmbassyNepal

Happy #WorldEnvironmentDay! The U.S. government is committed to working on environmental protection in #Nepal. Our programs focus on forest, soil, biodiversity conservation, anti-pollution, renewable energy, improved sanitation, wildlife conservation & anti-poaching, and more.

We partnered with the @Asia_Foundation for a book distribution event for five community schools at Parbati Kunda School in Rasuwa -- It was great to see more community schools engaged in literacy and early grade reading.

Stunning views of the Lantang Mountain Range! Although we are up at 6660 feet in Dhunche and it was long drive from Kathmandu, this view makes it completely worth it. #Nepal @USEmbassyNepal

Saw the new homes recently rebuilt in Nuwakot under the Utthan Earthquake Recovery project. As #Nepal continues to build back stronger, we are proud that our similar USG-funded projects make communities safer and stronger. @USEmbassyNepal