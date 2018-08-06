Chevening Scholarships Open 6 August 2018

Applications for Chevening Scholarships to study in the UK are open between 6 August and 6 November 2018, with applications to be submitted via www.chevening.org/apply. More information is available at www.chevening.org.

Chevening Scholarships are awarded to individuals with demonstrable leadership potential who also have strong academic backgrounds. The scholarship offers full financial support for future leaders to study for any eligible master’s degree at any UK university whilst also gaining access to a wide range of exclusive academic, professional, and cultural experiences.

Over the last 35 years, 50,000 outstanding professionals have had the opportunity to develop in the UK through Chevening. There are more than 1,500 scholarships on offer globally for the 2019/2020 academic year, demonstrating the UK’s ongoing commitment towards developing the leaders of tomorrow.

British Ambassador to Nepal Richard Morris said,“Chevening Scholars have risen to positions of influence and contributed substantially to Nepal. We’re delighted they chose to study in Britain, and that they have so willingly shared their experiences on return. It has been great to meet many of them during my time in Nepal.

“We are looking for ambitious, professional, forward-thinking leaders from any walk of life. There is no such thing as a “typical” Chevening Scholar- but one thing all of our previous scholars have in common, is that they were bold enough to step forward and apply.

“If you are chosen for Chevening, you will receive a first-rate UK education, which can open doors in your career. You will also become part of the global Chevening Alumni network, a group full of dynamic influencers who have shared the same experience as you will, and can offer mentorship, advice and contacts.

“There is a lot to potentially gain from submitting a thoughtful application. So, if you, or someone you know, has what it takes to be a Chevening Scholar, I would encourage you to apply before the 6 November deadline.”

According to a press release issued by the British Embassy, the call for new applicants follows the selection of nine scholars from Nepal, who won an award to study at a UK university this year.

The name 'Chevening' comes from Chevening House in Sevenoaks, Kent – the official residence of the UK’s Foreign Secretary.