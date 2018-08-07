4 Persons Including An Elderly Die In Road Accidents

Four persons have died and one seriously injured in different road accidents occurred in Morang, Arghakhachi, and Siraha and Jhapa districts.

Fifty five years old Jagadish Shah of Ratuwamai Municipality-2 died in Siddhartha Hospital during his treatment and Rupnarayan Tajpuriya, 45, of Sunabarsi Municipality-6 injured seriously. He was admitted to the hospital for further treatment at Neuro Hospital, Biratnagar. Police reported that the incident occurred when two motorcycles were collided each other at Sunbarsi Municipality-6.

Similarly, Santosh Bhusal, 36, a resident of Sandhikharka Municipality-4, Argakhachi district, died at the Regional Hospital while in a treatment. He was admitted to the hospital after a jeep he was travelling fell down around 50 meter from the road.

In another accident, Devika Devi Yadav, 80, of Nahara Rural Municipality-5 died at Khopa Hospital in Dharan during the treatment. She was knocked down by a motorcycle while she was walking. A motorcycle driver is in police custody.

According to Nepal Police Central News Bulletin, Pankaj Koirala, 27, resident of Budhisanti Rural Municipality -2 died at B And C Hospital at Birtamod on Tuesday when his scooter collided with a vehicle.