4 Persons Including An Elderly Die In Road Accidents

4 Persons Including An Elderly Die In Road Accidents

Aug. 7, 2018, 1:45 p.m.

Four persons have died and one seriously injured in different road accidents occurred in Morang, Arghakhachi, and Siraha and Jhapa districts.

Fifty five years old Jagadish Shah of Ratuwamai Municipality-2 died in Siddhartha Hospital during his treatment and Rupnarayan Tajpuriya, 45, of Sunabarsi Municipality-6 injured seriously. He was admitted to the hospital for further treatment at Neuro Hospital, Biratnagar. Police reported that the incident occurred when two motorcycles were collided each other at Sunbarsi Municipality-6.

Similarly, Santosh Bhusal, 36, a resident of Sandhikharka Municipality-4, Argakhachi district, died at the Regional Hospital while in a treatment. He was admitted to the hospital after a jeep he was travelling fell down around 50 meter from the road.

In another accident, Devika Devi Yadav, 80, of Nahara Rural Municipality-5 died at Khopa Hospital in Dharan during the treatment. She was knocked down by a motorcycle while she was walking. A motorcycle driver is in police custody.

According to Nepal Police Central News Bulletin, Pankaj Koirala, 27, resident of Budhisanti Rural Municipality -2 died at B And C Hospital at Birtamod on Tuesday when his scooter collided with a vehicle.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

4 People Including A child Die In Drowning
Aug 07, 2018
Multinational Communication Interoperability Program (MCIP) Launched
Aug 07, 2018
Motorcyclist Killed In A Road Accident
Aug 07, 2018
Nepal Remains Committed To SDGs: Minister Gyawali
Aug 07, 2018
2 Abductors Killed In A Police Firing: Abductors Killed Child
Aug 06, 2018

More on News

4 People Including A child Die In Drowning By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 46 minutes ago
Multinational Communication Interoperability Program (MCIP) Launched By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 9 minutes ago
Motorcyclist Killed In A Road Accident By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 13 minutes ago
Nepal Remains Committed To SDGs: Minister Gyawali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours ago
2 Abductors Killed In A Police Firing: Abductors Killed Child By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 43 minutes ago
Chevening Scholarships Open 6 August 2018 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 48 minutes ago

The Latest

Global Warming To Increase Water In South Asian Rivers By Saleem Shaikh Aug 07, 2018
Priyanka Chopra Hides Engagement Ring By Agencies Aug 07, 2018
MG A New Dangerous And Common STD By Agencies Aug 07, 2018
Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar After 67 Tests By Agencies Aug 07, 2018
U.S. Reemploy Harsh Sanctions On Iran From Today By Agencies Aug 07, 2018
Chelsea Goalkeeper Misses Training Amid Real Madrid Speculation By Agencies Aug 07, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.02, August 03, 2018 (Shrawan 18, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.01, July 20, 2018 (Shrawan 04, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 11 No.23, June 29-July 19,2018 (Ashad 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL.11, No.-22, June 15, 2018 (Ashad 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75