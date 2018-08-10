3 Persons Dies In Drowning

Aug. 10, 2018, 2 p.m.

Three people died in three separate drowning incidents in Kapilvastu, Dhanusa and Kaski district.

Eighteen years old physically disorder Insaf Ali of Mayadevi Rural Municipality- 6 died when he felt down in Sisai River 1 KM away from his home.

Similarly, six years old Abhishek Das son of Indal Das of Bihendra Municipality-10 drowned in pound and died on the way to Janakpur for the treatment.

According to Nepal Police Central News Bulletin, Lal Bahadur Sarki, 19, of Pokhara Lekhnath Municipality-16 died. He drowned in Phewa Lake while swimming.

