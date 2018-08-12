4 Drug Traffickers In Police Custody

Aug. 12, 2018, 11:05 a.m.

Police has arrested four drug traffickers along with huge quantity of outlawed drugs from Kathmandu, Siraha and Susari. Ajaya Sha,21, of Ramnagar Municipality of Siraha was arrested from Kathmandu with 590 tablets of illegal Nitrate tablet. Police found illegal drug hidden in a dark room motor cycle workshop.

Similarly, Gobin Magar of Dharan Municipality-13 and Prabesh Sunuwar,24, of ward 16 were arrested from Dharan with huge amount various types of outlawed drugs. Police confiscated Daijolaap 8 Appul, Lupizecik, Avil, nitrojan, TT and other outlawed medicines. Likewise, Sovit Mandal,66, of Sakhuwankarkatti Rural Municipality was arrested with 2 Kilograms of Marijuana.

