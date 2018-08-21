Three Die In Road Accidents

Three people have died in two different road accidents. According to Nepal Police News Bulletin, two persons died when a truck hit two pedestrians carrying water pumps at Bharatpur Metropolitan City-11. The persons who died in the accident, are yet to identify. Driver and truck is under a police custody.

Similarly, a person expected to be 35 years old died when a truck with Indian number plate hit him at Belhiya, ward no 1 of Siddartha Municipality of Rupandehi district. He died on the way to Bhim Hospital Bhairahawa.

Truck driver and truck is under a police custody.