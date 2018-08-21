Three Die In Road Accidents

3 Die In Road Accidents

Aug. 21, 2018, 4:26 p.m.

Three people have died in two different road accidents. According to Nepal Police News Bulletin, two persons died when a truck hit two pedestrians carrying water pumps at Bharatpur Metropolitan City-11. The persons who died in the accident, are yet to identify. Driver and truck is under a police custody.

Similarly, a person expected to be 35 years old died when a truck with Indian number plate hit him at Belhiya, ward no 1 of Siddartha Municipality of Rupandehi district. He died on the way to Bhim Hospital Bhairahawa.

Truck driver and truck is under a police custody.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

British MG's GS And ZS Motors In Nepal
Aug 21, 2018
Three People Electrocuted In Separate Accidents
Aug 21, 2018
IGP Khanal Inaugurates Nepal Police Data Center
Aug 21, 2018
Saina Kunwar of Nyatham Secures Miss Tourism Nepal Award
Aug 21, 2018
Nepalese Youth Celebrate The 10th Anniversary Of UNRCPD In Kathmandu
Aug 20, 2018

More on News

Three People Electrocuted In Separate Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 11 minutes ago
IGP Khanal Inaugurates Nepal Police Data Center By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 11 minutes ago
Dad Charged With Killing Pregnant Wife And 2 girls By Agencies 9 hours, 53 minutes ago
Nepalese Youth Celebrate The 10th Anniversary Of UNRCPD In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 47 minutes ago
Basic Education Is A Priority For Australian’s Aid Program To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
National Banking Institute Ltd (NBI) And Everest Bank Ltd. Signs MoU By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago

The Latest

British MG's GS And ZS Motors In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 21, 2018
Saina Kunwar of Nyatham Secures Miss Tourism Nepal Award By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 21, 2018
Virat Kohli Creates Captaincy Record In England With 23rd Test Century By Agencies Aug 21, 2018
Cristiano Ronaldo, Mohamed Salah, Luka Modric Shortlisted For UEFA Men's Player Of The Year Award By Agencies Aug 21, 2018
Apple’s Amsterdam Store Evacuated After IPad Battery Explodes By Agencies Aug 21, 2018
Korean family reunions: Divided By War Meet In North Korea By Agencies Aug 21, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.03, August 17, 2018 (Bhadra 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.02, August 03, 2018 (Shrawan 18, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.01, July 20, 2018 (Shrawan 04, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 11 No.23, June 29-July 19,2018 (Ashad 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75