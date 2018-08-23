5 Persons Dies In Drowning

Five people died in five separate drowning incidents in Rupandehi, Jhapa, Illam, Kanchanpur and Bardiya district.

Hima Dega, 51, of Gulmi Durbar Rural Municipality-5was drowned in Danda river of Siddhartha Municipality-1 and found dead.

Likewise, three years old Sekh Rijwan a son of Sekh Nurjamal of Gauriganj Rural Municipality-6 drowned and died at Geuriya River.

Similarly Bichare Baraeli, 55, a resident of Mangsebung Rural Munuicipality-1 drowned and died at Deumai River.

In another incident, Dinesh Mahara, 15, a son of Bhawani Mahara a resident of Suklafaat Rural Municipality-1 drowned and died while he was swimming at drain beneath the Culvart.

According to News Bulletin of Nepal Police, Khadga Singh, 50, a resident of Madhuwan Municipality-6 drowned and found dead at canal.