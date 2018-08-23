United Nations Warns Of ‘Lost Generation’ Of Rohingya Children

United Nations Warns Of ‘Lost Generation’ Of Rohingya Children

Aug. 23, 2018, 10:42 a.m.

The United Nations warned on Thursday of what it described as a lost generation of Muslim Rohingya children, with half a million in refugee camps in Bangladesh facing dangers including disease and floods and those still in Myanmar lacking access to proper education.

One year since 700,000 Rohingyas fled a violent crackdown by Myanmar security forces in Rakhine state, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) gave a bleak assessment of the outlook for children on either side of the border.

“We are talking about risking the loss or the potential loss of a generation of Rohingya children,” UNICEF spokesman Simon Ingram told news conference in Geneva after spending six weeks in the camps in Cox’s Bazar.

“It isn’t just the half a million children or so on the Bangladeshi side of border but it’s also those who are still left behind in Rakhine state, whose access to education is patchy at best and highly limited,” he said.

The UN estimates that 530,000 to 600,000 stateless Rohingyas remain in Rakhine state, including some 360,000 children, he said. The UN has limited access there.

The Rohingya, who regard themselves as native to Rakhine state, are widely considered as interlopers by Myanmar’s Buddhist majority and are denied citizenship.

Myanmar’s military launched the crackdown in northern Rakhine a year ago in response to militant attacks. The civilian administration of government leader Aung San Suu Kyi defended what it described as a legitimate counter-insurgency operation.

The administration has said it is ready to accept back refugees. Suu Kyi said on Tuesday spaces have been mapped out for the resettlement of people who fled.

Ingram said the prospects for their return to Myanmar anytime soon were bleak, despite a voluntary repatriation agreement signed by the Yangon government and U.N. agencies in June. He said conditions in Rakhine remained unsafe.

UNICEF said it was expanding education programs in the camps in Bangladesh, currently for children up to the age of 14, to try to meet the needs of older children.

Courtesy: Reuters

Reuters

Bale Shines As Real Madrid Pen La Liga With Win
Aug 20, 2018
Clever Messi Free Kick Helps Barca To Opening Win
Aug 19, 2018
Real Madrid Life Without Cristiano Ronaldo And Zinedine Zidane Starts Badly
Aug 16, 2018
Facebook To Stream Free La Liga Football Aatches In Asian Subcontinent
Aug 14, 2018
20 People Killed After Airplane Crashes Into Swiss Alps
Aug 05, 2018

More on International

India Wants Bay Of Bengal To Be 'Common Security Space’ By Anirban Bhaumik 6 hours, 1 minute ago
Should Rising China-Nepal Military Ties Worry India? By Rajeswari Pillai Rajagopalan 1 day, 8 hours ago
Apple’s Amsterdam Store Evacuated After IPad Battery Explodes By Agencies 2 days, 13 hours ago
Korean family reunions: Divided By War Meet In North Korea By Agencies 2 days, 13 hours ago
North And South Korean Families To Attend Emotional Reunions By Agencies 3 days, 12 hours ago
JDS FELLOWSHIP For Civil Skills By A Correspondent 4 days, 9 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal To Chop Over 2.4 Million Green Trees In Bara To Construct International Airport By News Desk Aug 23, 2018
The Price of Power: The Political Economy of Electricity Trade and Hydropower in Eastern South Asia By Aditya Valiathan Pillai, Sagar Prasai Aug 23, 2018
Eight Injure In Police Firing In Kanchanpur By News Desk Aug 23, 2018
4 Die And 34 Injured In 4 Different Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 23, 2018
5 Persons Dies In Drowning By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 23, 2018
The Fourth BIMSTEC Summit To Begin On 30 August By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 23, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.03, August 17, 2018 (Bhadra 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.02, August 03, 2018 (Shrawan 18, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.01, July 20, 2018 (Shrawan 04, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 11 No.23, June 29-July 19,2018 (Ashad 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75