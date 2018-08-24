U.S. Embassy Swears In Amy Tohill-Stull As New USAID Mission Director For Nepal

Aug. 24, 2018, 4:26 p.m.

Chargé d'Affaires Michael C. Gonzales swore in Amy Tohill-Stull as the new U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Mission Director today at a ceremony at the U.S. Embassy. Outgoing USAID Mission Director Peter A. Malnak hosted the ceremony, which was attended by USAID and Embassy staff.

During the ceremony, Chargé Gonzales spoke highly about Tohill-Stull’s professional skills during her tenure as Deputy Mission Director for USAID/Nepal: “As we have seen over the past four years, Amy is a strategic leader, nuanced manager, and collaborative colleague. Amy has an expert understanding of policy, politics, and partnerships. Her experience in Nepal working with government officials, implementing partners, donors, civil society, and the private sector has equipped her with an advanced understanding of the country that she will use to hit the ground running as Mission Director.”

According to a press release issued by the U.S. Embassy in Nepal, Chargé Gonzales also highlighted USAID’s and Ms. Tohill-Stull’s roles in Nepal’s development, “USAID’s annual assistance to Nepal helps millions of Nepalis learn to read, to give birth safely, to increase their incomes, to protect their families from disasters, and to know their rights. USAID’s leadership is crucial to helping improve the lives and well-being of Nepal’s citizens.”

As a career member of the U.S. Foreign Service, Tohill-Stull brings more than 25 years of development experience to the position. Prior to her appointment as Mission Director, Tohill-Stull served as Deputy Mission Director for USAID/Nepal for four years. She previously served with USAID in Afghanistan, Jordan, Zimbabwe, Kazakhstan, and Washington and worked with the World Resources Institute.

Tohill-Stull has a Master’s Degree in International Development from American University and a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science from Purdue University.

On behalf of the American people, USAID promotes and demonstrates democratic values abroad and advances a free, peaceful, and prosperous world. In support of America's foreign policy, USAID leads the U.S. Government's international development and disaster assistance through partnerships and investments that save lives, reduce poverty, strengthen democratic governance and help people emerge from humanitarian crises and progress beyond assistance.

