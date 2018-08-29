Teach For Nepal Honors Its Corporate Partners

Teach For Nepal acknowledges banks and corporations of Nepal who are playing a key role in the movement of ending education inequality in Nepal during a dinner event hosted by Teach For Nepal's Leadership council member and Nabil Bank's CEO, Anil Keshary Shah.

The event was attended by Teach For Nepal's leadership council members Rameshwor Khanal, Jagdish Bhattarai, Rajan Shrestha and Chairperson Reshu Aryal Dhungana along with more than one hundred CEO and Executives of various financial institutions and corporations in the presence of Honorable Giriraj Mani Pokharel, Minister of Education - Science and Technology.

"The support of various banks and corporation towards the Teach For Nepal movement is not only supporting students of rural parts of Nepal but it is also creating great citizens who will be taking a human-centered approach to the challenges we face in our nation," said Anil Keshary Shah, Teach For Nepal's Leadership council member and CEO of Nabil Bank.

Teach For Nepal movement was launched in 2013 to address educational inequality in Nepal. One of its first initiatives has been to establish a program to recruit high achieving graduates and young professionals into teaching Fellowship. This initial Fellowship provides an initial intensive residential training followed by two years on-the-job training for new Fellows in the classroom. Now in its sixth year, the movement has achieved support from various banks, corporations, and local governments. The movement has shown strong results based on a number of assessments.

"The public education system needs an overhaul," expressed Honorable Giriraj Mani Pokharel, Minister of Education - Science and Technology. "And to achieve this, we need to draw a new pool of talented individuals into teaching from various fields in order to have a long-term, systemic impact on educational inequality. Teach For Nepal Fellows are working relentlessly to teach our children and prepare them for the world and to know that our country's financial institution and corporation are contributing towards improving education to make one sure Nepal succeeds in the global race gives me immense pleasure."

Financial institution and corporations were acknowledged for their support in making sure that one day all children in Nepal attain an excellent education includes HH Bajaj, Nepal Investment Bank, Surya Nepal Pvt.Ltd, Everest Bank, Nepal Bangladesh Bank, Machhapuchchhre Bank, Agricultural Development Bank, Laxmi Bank,Sanima Bank and Panchakanya Group.

“In the last six years we have been able to create amazing impacts in the children's education with the help of various corporate partners and individual donors," said Shisir Khanal, Teach For Nepal CEO. "In the coming years, we look forward to serving an additional number of schools and continuing to work in partnership with the government, schools corporate and our supporters to help reduce educational inequality in Nepal.”

Teach For Nepal (TFN) is a movement of outstanding university graduates and young professionals who are committed to ending education inequity in Nepal starting with two years of Fellowship teaching in rural public schools.