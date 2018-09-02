Nepal Wins The Match Against Singapore By 4 Wickets

Sept. 2, 2018, 4:48 p.m.

Nepal won the match against Singapore by 4 wickets retaining the hope to enter qualifying round of Asian Cup. This is the second victory of Nepal. Nepal won the match against Malaysia on 8th Match of Asia Cup Qualifiers at Kuala Lumpur by 19 runs. Nepal first chooses to bat and scored 188 for 7. In reply, Malaysia scored 169 in third over.

After choosing to bat, Singapore score 151 in ten wickets. Nepal scored 152 in 28.1 over with remaining 131 balls.

Lalit Rajbanshi was declared as a player of the match. In this group, Nepal has 4 point with fifth position just behind Hong Kong which secured 5 points. Oman has 7 and UAE has 6 points in four matches. Nepal has to play last game with Hong Kong on Tuesday. If Nepal wins the match, Nepal can likely to qualify for the cup.

Nepali bowler Sandip Lamichane maintains his performance taking 9 wickets in four matches.

News Desk

