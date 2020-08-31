Nepal Denies Permission For Third Phase Trial Of Vaccine Against COVID-19

Nepal postpones the testing of vaccines against the COVID-19 reports The Rising Nepal. According to member secretary of National Health Research Council Dr. Pradeep Gyawali, the decision was taken following the consultations with expert.

According to Dr. Gyawali, the research and study regarding the reliability of the vaccines will continue,” said Dr. Gyawali.

“Import of vaccines comes with a lot of consequences and the political, economic and social status of the nation might as well be affected. Thus, we have decided to postpone the collective testing of vaccines against COVID-19 for now to prevent the nation from facing any kind of consequences as such,” Dr. Gyawali reportedly told to The Rising Nepal.

“It is not guaranteed that the testing of vaccines will be successful in Nepal via collective testing. The experts undisputedly said that the vaccines should be tested only after detailed study and analysis,” said Dr. Gyawali. “However, we have decided to welcome the clinical and laboratory tests of the vaccine.”

Dr. Gyawali clarified that the collective testing would not be conducted in human beings.

The government had shown interest in conducting the third phase trial of the vaccines developed by the Oxford University, China and Russia. India had also put effort on conducting the test of protein vaccine developed by it.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) has given the responsibility of studying, researching and analysing the vaccines developed across the world against COVID-19 to the NHRC.

The NHRC had organised a meeting with all the concerned authorities to weigh the consequences of the testing of the vaccines in Nepal. The meeting concluded that the collective testing of vaccines under trial should not be done at the moment.