India To Carry Out Study On Kathmandu-Raksaul Railway

The Indian government has shown interest to undertake study of the Kathmandu-Raksaul railway reports Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS).

According to the Department of Rail, though the Indian team was eager to come Nepal to further the study our government is yet to grant permission for their arrival in the context when the coronavirus is taking its ground.

RSS reports that the Department however has asked the Home Ministry to allow the arrival of Indian team for the study purpose.

As there is heightened risk of coronavirus transmission across the country, it may take a couple of months to initiate the process for the arrival of Indian team.

“Once the COVID-19 effects lower, the study process would gain momentum”, the Department official said.

The agreement for the construction of the railway was signed on the sideline of the fourth BIMSTEC Summit which was held in Nepal two years back.

It was agreed that the Indian government would undertake the study on its investment and technology.

Present on the occasion were Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.