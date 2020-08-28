COVID-19: 1,351 Personal Of Nepal Police Infected

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) and spokesperson at the Nepal Police Headquarters Kuber Kadayat said that 1,351 policemen of different ranks and files had tested positive for the coronavirus across the country. According to SSP Kadayat, 795 are still receiving treatment in different hospitals across the country, including Nepal Police Hospital.

Among the total infected personnel, 556 have already been discharged from hospitals after beating the virus. SSP Kadayat said that out of 795 active cases in the organistaion, 163 police personnel are from the Kathmandu Valley alone reports The Rising Nepal.

Twenty-two policemen stationed at the Metropolitan Police Circle, Maharajgunj, have tested positive for the coronavirus.