COVID-19: 1,351 Personal Of Nepal Police Infected

COVID-19: 1,351 Personal Of Nepal Police Infected

Aug. 28, 2020, 9:13 a.m.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) and spokesperson at the Nepal Police Headquarters Kuber Kadayat said that 1,351 policemen of different ranks and files had tested positive for the coronavirus across the country. According to SSP Kadayat, 795 are still receiving treatment in different hospitals across the country, including Nepal Police Hospital.

Among the total infected personnel, 556 have already been discharged from hospitals after beating the virus. SSP Kadayat said that out of 795 active cases in the organistaion, 163 police personnel are from the Kathmandu Valley alone reports The Rising Nepal.

Twenty-two policemen stationed at the Metropolitan Police Circle, Maharajgunj, have tested positive for the coronavirus.

News Desk

India To Carry Out Study On Kathmandu-Raksaul Railway
Aug 28, 2020
India: COVID Recoveries Surpasses 25 Lakh, Fatality Rate Down To 1.83 Percent
Aug 27, 2020
Nepal To Allow 57 Regular Flights And 27 Chartered International Flights For September
Aug 27, 2020
Nepal Starts Administrating Remdesivir To Critically Ailing COVID-19 Patients
Aug 24, 2020
Haritalika Teej 2020: Date And Significance
Aug 20, 2020

More on News

Nepal And China Agree To Expedite Development Projects By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 12 minutes ago
Foreign Minister Gyawali Thanks The United Kingdom For Support By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 10 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley’s DAOs Extended Prohibitory Order In Till September 2 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 23 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley’s Mayors Urge DoAs To Extend Prohibitory Order Till August 31 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 5 hours ago
Nepal, Israel Sign Agreement Visa Easing To Diplomatic Passport Holders By Agencies 5 days, 23 hours ago
Police Holds 1200 People, 884 Vehicles Violating Prohibitory Order In Kathmandu Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

India To Carry Out Study On Kathmandu-Raksaul Railway By News Desk Aug 28, 2020
Trump, Republicans Attack Biden Amid Coronavirus Crisis, Street Protests By REUTERS Aug 28, 2020
Delhi Records Highest Single-day Spike In August By Agencies Aug 28, 2020
Heavy Is Likely To Gandaki, Province 5 And Sudur Paschim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 28, 2020
Hurricane Laura Hit The US State Of Louisiana By Agencies Aug 28, 2020
India: COVID Recoveries Surpasses 25 Lakh, Fatality Rate Down To 1.83 Percent By News Desk Aug 27, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 01, July17, 2020 ( Shrawan 02, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 18, June 19, 2020 ( Asadh 5, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75