Eight Die In Boat Mishap In Begnas

Eight Die In Boat Mishap In Begnas

Sept. 9, 2018, 2:51 p.m.

All the eight persons missing in the boat accident in Begnas tal in Pokhara declared dead. Rescue team of Nepal Police recovered all the bodies following intensive search. Out of ten travelling in the boat, only two survive.

This was the first major mishap of boat in Begnas Tal. The boat sunk yesterday when it was roaming the lake with ten passengers.

According to a Nepal Police Bulletin, police is investigating the cause of the accident.

With ten people, the boat was suddenly turned down and four were rescued by police.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal And China Jointly Inaugurated Reconstruction Of Two Bridges In Tatopani And Kerung
Sep 09, 2018
BP’s Ideology Is Only Hope For NC’s Revival, Need Revive It: NC leader Joshi
Sep 09, 2018
COAS General Thapa Assumes Office
Sep 09, 2018
Three Die, One Injures In Road Accidents
Sep 09, 2018
Nepal Helicopter Crashed:Police Discovered Five bodies
Sep 09, 2018

More on News

Nepal And China Jointly Inaugurated Reconstruction Of Two Bridges In Tatopani And Kerung By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 26 minutes ago
BP’s Ideology Is Only Hope For NC’s Revival, Need Revive It: NC leader Joshi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 13 minutes ago
COAS General Thapa Assumes Office By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 46 minutes ago
Three Die, One Injures In Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 57 minutes ago
General Thapa Takes Oath And Assumes COAS Of Nepal Army By News Desk 6 hours, 24 minutes ago
Nepal Helicopter Crashed:Police Discovered Five bodies By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 41 minutes ago

The Latest

Adventure Trip To Nepal With A Cause By Jonathan Liu, Alex Craig and Sandesh Sharma Sep 09, 2018
Nepal To Skip 1st BIMSTEC Anti-terror Drill By News Desk Sep 09, 2018
South-East Asian Countries Health Minister Agree To Intensify Efforts to Control Dengue and Control Malaria By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 08, 2018
Nepal And India Has Civilizational Bound: CPN Co-chair Prachanda By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 08, 2018
NIJGADH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT Displacing Asiatic Elephants By A Correspondent Sep 08, 2018
Nepal To Benefit From Development In Tibet Autonomous Region: Speaker Mahara By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 08, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.04, September 07, 2018 (Bhadra 22, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.03, August 17, 2018 (Bhadra 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.02, August 03, 2018 (Shrawan 18, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.01, July 20, 2018 (Shrawan 04, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75