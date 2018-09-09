Eight Die In Boat Mishap In Begnas

All the eight persons missing in the boat accident in Begnas tal in Pokhara declared dead. Rescue team of Nepal Police recovered all the bodies following intensive search. Out of ten travelling in the boat, only two survive.

This was the first major mishap of boat in Begnas Tal. The boat sunk yesterday when it was roaming the lake with ten passengers.

According to a Nepal Police Bulletin, police is investigating the cause of the accident.

With ten people, the boat was suddenly turned down and four were rescued by police.