Nepal Helicopter Crashed:Police Discovered Five bodies

Police discovered all the five bodies of dead persons who were killed in helicopter mishap in Mailung Pakha of Myagang Rural Municipality of Nuwakot District. Police also rescue a survivor of the ill fated helicopter of Altitude Air.

The woman who rescued from the aircraft now is not hospitalized for further treatment..

The helicopter was heading to Kathmandu from Samagaun of Gorkha district with six passengers including a Japanese national. Those who killed in the helicopter crashed are Pilot Nischal KC, Japanese citizen Hiromi Komatsu, Dilli Bahaddur Gurng of Dolkha, Hira Sherpa of Dolkha, Lohani Dolma Diki of of Gorkha and Sunil Tamang of Sindhupalchwok.

According to Daily News Bulletin of Nepal Police, further investigation on underway.